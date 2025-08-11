Nikhil Paralikar aka The Tabla Guy makes waves with his relatable and trendy renditions

There has been a surge of young musicians picking up Indian classical instruments. Nikhil Paralikar, aka The Tabla Guy, has been making rounds on Instagram with tabla renditions of popular movie songs.

He has also started a collective, collaborating with different musicians across India, blending classical with electronic music to present a fresh sound. We speak to him about what it means to be a artist on social media, the independent music scene in India and more.

Excerpts from our conversation with Nikhil Paralikar