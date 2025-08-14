Surabhi Dashputra to release her next, a ghazal, Jism Yaa Rooh

After her recent popular track More Sajan Remastered, singer-songwriter Surabhi Dashputra is set to mesmerise listeners once again with her upcoming single, Jism Yaa Rooh, a ghazal, which is all set to release on August 19. Jism Yaa Rooh, a poignant song in these trying times has heart-touching lyrics, and a soothing tune, which are written and sung by Surabhi herself.

The song not only showcases her depth as a vocalist but also rediscovers her as a sensitive lyricist. Surabh, who has also penned the song Dhul Gaye, which Arijit Singh has lent his voice to, is known for her emotive storytelling through music, and Surabhi’s voice is that soft, intimate voice that touches your soul.

Surabhi Dashputra is trying to cement her position in the industry wholeheartedly

More Sajan Remastered, composed by Arjuna Harjai and sung by Surabhi, has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube, cementing her place in the independent music scene. While trying to make her presence in the music industry as a singer, Surabhi’s lyrical contribution to Dhul Gaye, sung by Arijit Singh and also composed by Arjuna, stands out and has also drawn widespread appreciation since its release on August 6. Now, with Jism Yaa Rooh, Surabhi is all set to take the spotlight once again, following a trail of independent originals such as Naa Maanungi and Ren De, both of which were also penned and performed by her.