Surabhi Dashputra to release her next, a ghazal, Jism Yaa Rooh

After her recent popular track More Sajan Remastered, singer-songwriter Surabhi Dashputra is set to mesmerise listeners once again with her upcoming single, Jism Yaa Rooh, a ghazal, which is all set to release on August 19. Jism Yaa Rooh, a poignant song in these trying times has heart-touching lyrics, and a soothing tune, which are written and sung by Surabhi herself.
The song not only showcases her depth as a vocalist but also rediscovers her as a sensitive lyricist. Surabh, who has also penned the song Dhul Gaye, which Arijit Singh has lent his voice to, is known for her emotive storytelling through music, and Surabhi’s voice is that soft, intimate voice that touches your soul.
More Sajan Remastered, composed by Arjuna Harjai and sung by Surabhi, has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube, cementing her place in the independent music scene. While trying to make her presence in the music industry as a singer, Surabhi’s lyrical contribution to Dhul Gaye, sung by Arijit Singh and also composed by Arjuna, stands out and has also drawn widespread appreciation since its release on August 6. Now, with Jism Yaa Rooh, Surabhi is all set to take the spotlight once again, following a trail of independent originals such as Naa Maanungi and Ren De, both of which were also penned and performed by her.
Speaking about Jism Yaa Rooh, the singer-songwriter shares, “This ghazal is really close to my heart. As the name suggests, the song explores the eternal tug between the body and the soul, a theme I’ve always found deeply poetic. Writing and singing it was all about exploring myself, and I hope it resonates with the audience who has felt that inner duality. There’s a certain stillness in ghazals that allows raw emotion to breathe, and I wanted to honour that with this composition.”
Fans can also look forward to her upcoming duet Kaarigar, which is expected to release in the coming months, promising yet another layer to Surabhi’s ever-evolving artistry.
