BLACKPINK become first girl group to perform at iconic Wembley Stadium in London

BLACKPINK just became the first girl group to grace the iconic Wembley Stadium in London with their performance. The four member all-girls band include Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, who performed over the weekend, Friday and Saturday, becoming the first K-pop girls group to headline at the iconic venue.
Reflecting on the experience, group member Lisa said, “What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium. We’re absolutely in awe of you guys for showing up and making this possible.”
With their historic headlining performance at Wembley Stadium, London, BLACKPINK follow in the great footsteps of legendary musicians and bands such as Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS and Oasis.
BLACKPINK’s two-night performance wrapped up the European leg of their Deadline tour. The band will take the tour to 16 cities all around the world, playing 31 shows in all. During their two show nights, the K-Pop girl-group drew a whopping crowd of 70,000 each night.
Band member Jennie dubbed this experience “an epic dream” while Rosé said, “The last time we were here [in London] was insane but this was just a whole other level. We're really grateful that you guys stuck around and supported us.”
With stellar choreography and powerful performances, the shows have been successful. BLACKPINK performed some of their major hits including Kill This Love, How You Like That, Pink Venom, Playing With Fire and more.
Deadline Tour
The Deadline tour began in July as BLACKPINK opened the performance at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea. The tour has so far travelled to cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York. Following their London leg, the girl-group will go on a two-month hiatus. BLACKPINK will resume their tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18.
(Story by Udisha)
