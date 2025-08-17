Sean Kingston sentenced to prison for fraud

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for a fraud scheme worth more than $1 million. Janice Turner, his mother, also received a five-year sentence in July. Sean’s real name is Kisean Anderson and he became famous in 2007 with the hit Beautiful Girls. He later released tracks like Fire Burning, Take You There and Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber. Despite his fame, prosecutors said he used his celebrity to trick people and businesses into giving him expensive items.

Sean Kingston jailed for $1m fraud scheme

The goods included a 232-inch LED TV, luxury watches, furniture and even a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade. Prosecutors said Sean or his mother told sellers they would pay, but instead sent fake wire transfer receipts. Many victims never received any money.

A few managed to get payments only after police got involved or lawsuits were filed. Authorities had arrested the rapper in 2024 in California, where he was scheduled to perform at an Army training base in the Mojave Desert. And his home near Fort Lauderdale was raided earlier which lead to his mother’s arrest.