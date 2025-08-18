Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? Fans think her sourdough comment is a sneaky clue

With Swifties awaiting the recently announced Taylor Swift album, Life of a Showgirl, the star may have dropped a hint or two about a possible performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. During her debut podcast appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce — both players at the NFL, Taylor Swift dropped her 12th studio without much show.
The pop star's fans however went seeking something more, and picked up hints from her comments about sourdough that they think might be an easter egg— a much awaited one at that.
In the podcast, Taylor Swift elaborated on her sourdough obsession as she said, “The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now.” Swift further said that she “always baking bread” and asking her friends if she could send some over for feedback.
While this might seem like a harmless comment, if you’re a true Swiftie, you will find the hidden connection! What connects sourdough and Super Bowl you ask? The Super Bowl will be hosted at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The 49ers’ mascot is called Sourdough Sam—sound familiar?
There’s more. Swift’s “60 percent” comment may refer to the 2026 Super Bowl LX, which will be the 60th edition. Next, Taylor Swift thanked Travis Kelce for screaming for “47 seconds”. How is 47 important? Well, Taylor Swift's record breaking Eras Tour played its 47th show at the Levi’s Stadium, which will host the Super Bowl next year on February 8, 2026.
While there is no confirmation, Swifties can hold their breath a little longer to find out whether they read the clues right.
The Super Bowl halftime show has seen many musical legends perform. Kendrick Lamar performed earlier this year at Super Bowl LIX, alongside other notable artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Usher, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd, among others.