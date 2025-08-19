Hanumankind says effort, not luck made his track Big Dawgs go viral

Rapper Hanumankind first came under the spotlight with his popular track, Big Dawgs. The 33-year-old said in an interview that he had not expected the sudden fame, but added that it was all due to hard work, not luck, that made it happen.
Talking about his breakout track, he stressed the importance of perseverance and hard-work. The rapper said, “I didn’t anticipate any of this, you can’t really predict these things. The universe unfolds in very unpredictable ways”.
Hanumankind, originally known as Sooraj Cherukat, doesn’t believe luck has anything to do with his success story. Reflecting on the necessity of consistency, he said, “If you look at the videos before 'Big Dawgs', you can see we’ve been doing this for a while. The intent was always there. The song was just a byproduct of what we’d been doing consistently.”
Hanumankind also believes that good music doesn’t depend on overnight fame, but determination and the strength of mind to keep at it. Talking about the moment the rapper wanted to pursue music, he brought up his first-ever slot at a festival at the NH7 Weekender in Pune, back in 2019. “That was the moment I decided I was going to do music. I didn’t know if I was going to succeed but I realised I’d rather do this than anything else”, Hanumankind said.
Monsoon Season is Hanumankind’s latest album, whjich released on July 25, 2025. The rapper explained that the naming of the album stems from personal reasons, revealing that during his childhood, the season was “tied to strong memories” of his time in India.
Shedding light on the kind of music the album has, Hanumankind said, “These are bits and pieces of my journey, me testing things out, feeling things out. There’s a wide range of sounds and emotions in there, because they’re all from different spaces I was in before I came to where I am now.”
Some of the rapper’s hits, apart from Big Dawgs include, Namma Stories, The Last Dance, Maadeva, Go To Sleep and more.