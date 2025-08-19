Hanumankind says effort, not luck made his track Big Dawgs go viral

Rapper Hanumankind first came under the spotlight with his popular track, Big Dawgs. The 33-year-old said in an interview that he had not expected the sudden fame, but added that it was all due to hard work, not luck, that made it happen.

Talking about his breakout track, he stressed the importance of perseverance and hard-work. The rapper said, “I didn’t anticipate any of this, you can’t really predict these things. The universe unfolds in very unpredictable ways”.

Hanumankind does not chase quick success but prefers consistency

Hanumankind, originally known as Sooraj Cherukat, doesn’t believe luck has anything to do with his success story. Reflecting on the necessity of consistency, he said, “If you look at the videos before 'Big Dawgs', you can see we’ve been doing this for a while. The intent was always there. The song was just a byproduct of what we’d been doing consistently.”