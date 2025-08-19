Kshitij Anand's upcoming romantic single Vasna redefines togetherness

Singer-composer Kshitij Anand is counting days for his new romantic single Vasna to go live. Kshitij's Vasna is a track that beautifully captures the depth of love and the quiet plea for togetherness.

What stands out in Kshitij Anand's Vasna

Kshitij, known for his soulful Hindi renditions of global hits like Until I Found You and Perfect, along with his heartfelt renditions of Bollywood classics, the singer has become a voice, which audiences look up to when they want to listen to something that feels raw, emotional, and real.

With his new song, Kshitij dives into the emotions of holding on to a loved one who means everything. The track evokes the feeling of wanting to love so dilligently that it stays by your side through every moment...and goes beyond anger, distance, or fragility of short-lived quarrels. It’s a tender promise of never letting go, wrapped in the singer's signature heartfelt melody.

Kshitij has a huge following on Instagram and has a very typical style of recording his covers sitting in his car, all recorded from the driver's seat, in a particularly aesthetic manner. Here is a glimpse: