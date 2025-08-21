Mary Ann Alexander becomes first Indian artist to join DJ AG Session

Mary Ann Alexander continues to break barriers after finishing her creative mentorship with the famous three-time Grammy Award-winning performer Anderson .Paak as part of the distinguished Jameson Distilled Sounds 2025 project, for which she was the first Indian artist chosen ever. Kerala's rising R&B pop star is now the first Indian artist to grace the distinguished DJ AG Session.

Mary Ann Alexander joins DJ AG Session, making history for Indian music

Ashley Gordon, popularly known as DJ AG, is a TikTok celebrity whose DJ AG Session is famous for its broad roster of artists and genres, hence producing a musical invention mix. Known for his impromptu street performances in London, Ashley has shared the stage with stars including Will Smith, Idris Elba, Rita Ora, and Ed Sheeran. Once a venue for advancing collaboration and innovation, the session now brings together a broad spectrum of talent from all around the world. Mary Ann's inclusion among this illustrious group defines her position as a pioneer for Indian artists in the international music industry.

"Music has always been my voice; it feels like the planet is listening right now," Mary Ann Alexander says. Being the first Indian artist at the DJ AG Session is more than simply a fantasy; it's evidence of Indian talent's unlimited promise on the global scene.

Beyond her critically acclaimed solo work, she has proven herself a versatile collaborator, contributing to tracks like Superhuman by Tarang Joseph (ft. Ranj), Sit Back with the neo-hip-hop collective Till Apes, 10 kmph with Dot, and You’re The Reason a shimmering house anthem produced in tandem with Nate08. These collaborations not only underscore her adaptability but also solidify her reputation as an artist unafraid to traverse musical boundaries.

Mary Ann's involvement in the DJ AG Session, a venue noted for its wide range of international artists and genres, perfectly matches her desire to bridge cultures via music. By breaking obstacles constantly, Mary Ann Alexander inspires upcoming independent artists and shows that Indian creativity has global potential.