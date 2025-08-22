Taba Chake: 'I will give full marks to myself as a person, a lyricist, a singer and a composer'

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, singer-songwriter-composer Taba Chake has carved a popular niche for himself in the country’s music scene. Known for his indie album Bombay Dreams, the melodious song Aye Mere Dil, from Kadak Singh, and the compositions for Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk, Taba is back with his album Khud Ko Miloon, and the first song from the album is live on all musical platforms.

The song is eponymous of the simplicities of life, and a time when things were less complicated. The song, as well as the music video, has an old-world charm, and the light rustic timbre of his voice adds to the feel. “The audio and video will take you back to a time when things felt real, including the music that we listened to. Things are changing, yet we don’t miss a chance to hum the songs from the ’80s and ’90s, or even earlier, which we grew up listening to. They are classics that we keep falling back on, just like the best of our memories. That’s nostalgia,” says Taba. Excerpts from the chat: