Inside Mahesh Kale’s journey from tech to music

Mahesh Kale could have stayed in Silicon Valley, building a career in technology. Instead, he chose music. The decision was not an easy one, but it was the one that gave him joy. Today, he is a National Award-winning vocalist who has introduced abhangs to audiences far beyond Maharashtra.

For Mahesh, abhangs are not just devotional songs. They are a way of connecting people with emotion, with worship, and with life itself.

His world tour, Abhangwari, brings the centuries-old tradition of the Wari pilgrimage into a concert format. It is an attempt to give people who cannot walk to Pandharpur a chance to feel the journey through song. As he closed the tour in Kolkata, Mahesh spoke about his leap from tech to music, his training, and why Indian classical music is not as difficult as people think.

Excerpts:

Mahesh Kale on tradition, music, and worship