Netflix's Splinter Cell uses Aavesham's track, doesn't credit composer

Aavesham composer Sushin Shyam has questioned the lack of credit by Netflix's series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch for using his track, The Last Dance in the trailer without mentioning him.
The series has used the track from the 2024 action-comedy film Aavesham but has not credited either composer Sushin Shyam nor singer Hanumankind.
The composer didn't hold back and commented under the trailer post on Youtube, "Thanks Netflix for featuring my track! Would've been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too".
Sushin Shyam has questioned Netflix for the lack of credit despite using the track composed by him, The Last Dance. The streaming giant is yet to respond to him.
Sushin Shyam is a music director who largely works in the Malayali film industry. He was also among the founding members of The Down Troddence, a folk metal band.
The 33 year old has worked on several films as composer including the award-winning and critically acclaimed Malayali film, Kumbalangi Nights which released in 2019. He earned the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director for his work on this film.
Sushin Shyam is currently working on the upcoming film, Balan and some of the other upcoming films he is associated with include KD (Kannada), Toxic and Jana Nayagan (Tamil).
Recently legendary Indian music composer, A.R Rahman followed Sushin on Instagram. The Aavesham composer was evidently jubiliant as he shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is honestly my first real fanboy moment. Truly grateful for your kind message, sir".
Sushin Shyam's notable discography as a music director include, Kismath (2016), Varathan (2018), Minnal Murali (2021), Kurup (2021), Kannur Squad (2023) and others.
