Netflix's Splinter Cell uses Aavesham's track, doesn't credit composer

Aavesham composer Sushin Shyam has questioned the lack of credit by Netflix's series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch for using his track, The Last Dance in the trailer without mentioning him.

The series has used the track from the 2024 action-comedy film Aavesham but has not credited either composer Sushin Shyam nor singer Hanumankind.

The composer didn't hold back and commented under the trailer post on Youtube, "Thanks Netflix for featuring my track! Would've been even cooler if my name had made it to the credits too".

Aavesham composer Sushin Shyam questions lack of credit

Sushin Shyam has questioned Netflix for the lack of credit despite using the track composed by him, The Last Dance. The streaming giant is yet to respond to him.