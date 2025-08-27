“I don’t directly address social issues, but it’s in the fabric of it all,” says Sijya

From Young Hate to Leather & Brass

Tracing her evolution as an artist, she shared how her second EP differs from her debut. “My previous EP Young Hate was more exploratory; it has that free spirit, I think. All the songs on it sound quite different from each other. With my second EP Leather & Brass, I’m getting closer to what I want my sound to be. It marks the beginning of me trying to find a signature. It’s rougher and more rusted—I wanted it to sound like old machines, like decay.”

Music and social change

On the role of music as a tool for social change, she reflects, “I don’t directly address social issues, but it’s in the fabric of it all. Aesthetics can be powerful, and I hope what I stand for is felt and seen, and that some people resonate with it. Music in general is so powerful because it brings people together—in a space and in a moment.”

Designing immersive live shows with Tech Quartet

She shared her approach to designing immersive live performances with Tech Quartet in Mumbai. “Tech Quartet and I go way back. It’s more than just lighting—I love how they think about the entire scenography. I also love that the lighting isn’t focused only on me, but on the light itself and on the audience. We’re working towards a unique show at The Cube at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and hopefully it’ll be a very special night.”