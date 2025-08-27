“I don’t directly address social issues, but it’s in the fabric of it all,” says Sijya

For a long time, music was just something Sijya absorbed—until she discovered it could be a language all her own. Inspired early on by the ethereal palettes of Radiohead and Björk, she carried those influences quietly, letting them shape her sound. Now, that journey has come full circle: she’s officially signed to One Little Independent Records, the famed UK label home to Björk.
This moment dovetails with the release of her highly anticipated second EP, Leather & Brass, out on September 12. With immersive performances crafted alongside Tech Quartet, Sijya readies herself for a defining night in Mumbai on August 30 — and in an exclusive chat with Indulge Express, she opens up about everything that brought her here.
Early musical inspirations
She reflects on the sounds that shaped her childhood. “I grew up listening to Bollywood, rock, and some pop—like most kids in India in the ’90s and early 2000s. When I got to college, I discovered Radiohead and Björk, and now I’m signed to the same label! When I started making music, the band Broadcast was a huge inspiration.”
From Young Hate to Leather & Brass
Tracing her evolution as an artist, she shared how her second EP differs from her debut. “My previous EP Young Hate was more exploratory; it has that free spirit, I think. All the songs on it sound quite different from each other. With my second EP Leather & Brass, I’m getting closer to what I want my sound to be. It marks the beginning of me trying to find a signature. It’s rougher and more rusted—I wanted it to sound like old machines, like decay.”
Music and social change
On the role of music as a tool for social change, she reflects, “I don’t directly address social issues, but it’s in the fabric of it all. Aesthetics can be powerful, and I hope what I stand for is felt and seen, and that some people resonate with it. Music in general is so powerful because it brings people together—in a space and in a moment.”
Designing immersive live shows with Tech Quartet
She shared her approach to designing immersive live performances with Tech Quartet in Mumbai. “Tech Quartet and I go way back. It’s more than just lighting—I love how they think about the entire scenography. I also love that the lighting isn’t focused only on me, but on the light itself and on the audience. We’re working towards a unique show at The Cube at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and hopefully it’ll be a very special night.”
On Indian cinema
She admitted that the idea of composing for films intrigues her, though with caveats. “It could be interesting to be a music director for the right offbeat project. I admire the work of Matthew Herbert and Mica Levi and how creatively they score films—it’s amazing. I also really admire the work of Sneha Khanwalkar, for instance. But at the same time, I don’t see myself doing too much of making music for something else; I think I’d find that exhausting.”
Looking ahead
With her Mumbai audience in mind, she adds, “I hope they enjoy the music and the show! This is my first headline tour in India, so I’m very excited. I’ll also be diving deep into my debut album.”
Show: Sijya & Tech Quartet Present Leather & Brass
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Venue: The Cube, NMACC, Mumbai
Showtime: 7:30 PM
Duration: 1 hour
(Story by Arundhuti Banerjee)
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.