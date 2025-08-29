Lollapalooza India 2026: Not just Linkin Park; Playboy Carti, Kehlani and more join line-up
Linkin Park headlining Lollapalooza India 2026 is probably the best news in recent times, especially for their fans since the American rock band is making it's debut in India. But the whole list of performers for Lollapalooza has unveiled today by the hosts is making us go gaga.
Apart from Linkin Park, who else graces the Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup?
As the fourth edition of the two-day music fest have been announced, the lineup clearly hints at how the organisers have smartly learned how to cater to every demographic, all at once. The festival touches almost every genre possible...from legacy rock to trap rap, jazz collectives to lo-fi indie outfits. And the audience clearly accepted and reciprocated as the tickets were sold out minutes the general bookings opened.
While Linkin Park’s debut in India is surely the centre of attraction, a performance that generations of Indians have been waiting to witness, rapper Playboi Carti, pop star Kehlani, and rocker Yungblud, as well as pop star Kehlani, are also generating a lot of buzz. They would bring hip-hop, R&B, and punk-rock firepower, besides Lany, Calum Scott, and Fujii Kaze offering more polished, pop-driven counterpoints.
Count in Mother Mother, Hot Milk, and Nubiyan Twist too, boasting of a lineup that consciously stretches from legacy icons to newer discoveries, ensuring everyone has something to sing and hum.
Electronic music is firmly on the rise at this edition too. With Sammy Virji and Knock2 carrying the flag for UK garage and American bass, respectively, while Baalti, Nate08, MU540, and Bunt expand the horizons to grooves, house, and homegrown experimentation, it’s a strong acknowledgement of how India’s electronic audience has matured.
But after Linkin Park and Playboi Carti, probably the best thing is the acknowledgement and appreciation of the local musicians. While Karsh Kale would anchor the Indian lineup, Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family will continue to win hearts of the generation which looks forward intimate, deep songwriting. Watch out for Oaff × Savera, who would bring the cinematic-pop sheen, and Excise Dept, adding an experimental edge.
Don't miss out on the rising stars like Mxrci tap, Zoya, Gini, Pho, Rudy Mukta, and Rounak Maiti for punjabi hip-hop to introspective indie voices, and also enjoy alternative music by Still In Therapy, Zokova, Trance Effect, Gauley Bhai, Pacifist, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Sijya...sharing stories of grit and perseverance!
Lollapalooza India 2026 will be held at January 25-26 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.
