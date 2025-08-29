Lollapalooza India 2026: Not just Linkin Park; Playboy Carti, Kehlani and more join line-up

Linkin Park headlining Lollapalooza India 2026 is probably the best news in recent times, especially for their fans since the American rock band is making it's debut in India. But the whole list of performers for Lollapalooza has unveiled today by the hosts is making us go gaga.

Apart from Linkin Park, who else graces the Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup?

As the fourth edition of the two-day music fest have been announced, the lineup clearly hints at how the organisers have smartly learned how to cater to every demographic, all at once. The festival touches almost every genre possible...from legacy rock to trap rap, jazz collectives to lo-fi indie outfits. And the audience clearly accepted and reciprocated as the tickets were sold out minutes the general bookings opened.

While Linkin Park’s debut in India is surely the centre of attraction, a performance that generations of Indians have been waiting to witness, rapper Playboi Carti, pop star Kehlani, and rocker Yungblud, as well as pop star Kehlani, are also generating a lot of buzz. They would bring hip-hop, R&B, and punk-rock firepower, besides Lany, Calum Scott, and Fujii Kaze offering more polished, pop-driven counterpoints.