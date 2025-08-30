Indie artiste Sumedh releases debut single, When in Love

"I've poured so much care and time into this. My hope is that it makes you fall in love all over again or at the very least, lifts your heart a little higher," Sumedh reflects. "I describe the song as a love letter to the very idea of devotion. It's the kind of tenderness that turns the simplest moments into scenes from a movie where you feel like slow dancing with the one you adore," he explains.

A true independent spirit, Sumedh's journey has been anything but conventional. He made the bold decision to leave Berklee College of Music to write his own artistic path. His dedication paid off, with his reels going viral in 2024, earning millions of views and rapidly growing his fan base. This breakthrough moment caught the attention of industry insiders and celebrities, cementing his position as a fresh, independent voice.

An alumnus of the New York Film Academy Los Angeles and the Stella Adler Academy of Theatre & Acting, Sumedh brings a cinematic quality to his artistry, whether in the studio or on stage. His meticulous approach to his music is evident in When in Love, which even features a lyrical nod to the timeless words of Ghalib and Javed Akhtar, grounding the song in both heritage and modernity.

In addition to his solo work, Sumedh also fronts KK Live Forever, the official tribute band featuring KK’s original band members, a passion project close to his heart that honours one of his biggest inspirations. With When in Love, Sumedh has crafted a timeless and heartfelt piece of music that showcases his ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. His growing global presence and unwavering dedication suggest he is an artist poised to make a significant and lasting impact.