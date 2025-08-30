K-Pop icon Aoora serves a cross-cultural musical feast with his latest release Kimchi Dosa

Known for his experimental spirit, Aoora has already carved a niche among Indian audiences with his infectious remixes of Bollywood classics and his powerful performances across the country. With Kimchi Dosa, he once again proves why he’s not just an artiste but a cultural bridge, bringing India and Korea closer than ever before.

The music video is a vibrant treat, showcasing Aoora’s electrifying style, colourful visuals, and a festive vibe that perfectly mirrors the spirit of the track. From funky choreography to quirky storytelling, it’s designed to keep audiences hooked and grooving.

However, this track would not be complete without a few few people: Ravivarman ASC ISC, renowned cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and writer in the Indian film industry, well-known for his work in Ponniyin Selvan duology, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Barfi, and Tamasha, was the creative visionary and DOP of the song.

Music composer Dharan Kumar sang the song alongside Aoora, that helped bring Kimchi Dosa to life. Dharan, a well-recognised music composer in the Tamil film industry, made his film debut in 2006 and is famous for the hit single Unnai Kandene.

The very charming actors Aari Arjunan and Saanve Megghana are the faces in the music video.