Shreya Ghoshal releases another devotional piece, Ganesha Pancharatnam

As we wrapped up celebrating Lord Ganesha in all its grandeur, Shreya Ghoshal, known for her soul-stirring vocals, has released her latest devotional track, Ganesha Pancharatnam. The track is a heartfelt rendition of the mythological stotra that brings Lord Ganesha’s blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and protection to our lives.

Shreya Ghoshal and Kinjal Chatterjee collaborate for Ganesha Pancharatnam

The composition, based on traditional Sanskrit verses, has been brought to life with a melodious blend of classical and contemporary sounds. The number is unique and stands out for a reason. Shreya Ghoshal and Kinjal Chatterjee have collaborated on Ganesha Pancharatnam in composing the music. Music producer and arranger Sameer Mhatre has added his part to this rich, devotional soundscape.

Speaking about the track, Shreya says, "Lord Ganesha plays a very important role in our lives. He has always been a source of strength, wisdom and positivity for us, and thus, lending voice to the Ganesha Pancharatnam was a deeply spiritual experience. Every verse felt like a prayer from the heart. I hope this rendition brings peace, joy and divine blessings to everyone this Ganpati season."