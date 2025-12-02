Hyderabad turns up for a Satrangi night

Even before Sonu Nigam stepped onto the stage at The League, Hyderabad for his show, Satrangi Re, people already seemed to be in an excited mood. Fans kept trickling in, talking about their favourite songs and guessing which classics he would open with. Since he has been singing for 48 years professionally now, it felt like the city had shown up not just for a concert but for a voice they have grown up with. He arrived on stage at exact 7 pm and that punctuality set the tone for the night. He had recently begun his Mumbai concert at 7.30 pm, yet he wanted to start earlier in Hyderabad, simply because he felt like giving the city more time. That warmth was something the crowd sensed immediately.

A glimpse at the Satrangi Re show in Hyderabad featuring Sonu Nigam

As he sang Suraj Hua Maddham, everyone had travelled into a familiar memory. Once he started, the evening slipped into a flow of songs that travelled across his career. From the nostalgia of Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua and Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte to the infectious energy of Dil Dooba, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Maria Maria, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Bijuria and All Is Well, he barely paused. The hit tracks from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added a playful shift. And when he sang Main Hoon Na, the atmosphere turned emotional as a collage of moments from his journey scrolled behind him.