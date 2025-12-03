Anoushka Shankar slams airline for damaging her sitar, shares video of cracked instrument

"Devastated and truly disturbed by @airindia’s treatment of my sitar. How on earth does damage like this happen without willful disregard? It feels especially sad given that I’ve flown Air India after a long time, and it seems an Indian instrument can’t be safe with them- after all the thousand of flights taken on other airlines without even a peg going out of tune," Anoushka said on Instagram.

Most airlines have certain baggage policies for oversized and fragile musical instruments. For heavy, oversized instruments like a sitar it's best to use a hard-shell case for maximum protection and loose the strings slightly to relieve tension. However, a hard case can't often protect instruments against heavy impact if they're mishandled or if they fall from a certain height.