Dua Lipa’s Mexico concerts come with specialty tacos, hot sauce and margaritas

Dua Lipa’s three concerts in Mexico are accompanied by an exclusive culinary experience: a pop-up taqueria named La Dua, complete with hot sauce and margaritas.

All you need to know about Dua Lipa’s ‘saucy’ Mexico concert

The British pop singer on Monday opened La Dua, a temporary taco shop where registered fans can eat tacos and sip drinks in her honour.

La Dua’s menu is headlined by three specialty tacos — all inspired by her songs and albums: The pork rind Houdini Taco, the flank steak Taco Maria, and the cheesy beef barbecue Radical Optimism Taco. Patrons can also order consommé and drinks such as ‘Training Season Water’ (cucumber and lemon), beer or a lemon tequila margarita. The entire menu is priced at 249 pesos (about $14).