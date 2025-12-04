Badshah to make history as first Indian rapper to headline The O2, London

Fans can expect a landmark live spectacle as Badshah commands the arena with an expansive three-hour performance, featuring his chart-topping hits, cult favourites and recent anthems from across his decade-long catalogue. The show will be amplified by state-of-the-art staging, immersive visuals and a world-class international production.

Sharing his excitement, Badshah says, “Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone — it’s a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi Hip Hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever.”

The Hip Hop heavyweight has made significant strides across the UK in recent years. In December 2023, Badshah became the first Indian rapper to sell out the OVO Arena Wembley, as part of his multi-city UK tour — a benchmark that cemented his growing global fanbase.

While AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Sid Sriram are among the few Indian artistes who have previously performed at The O2, Badshah now steps into the rarefied league of global icons who have headlined the venue — including Beyoncé, Adele, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Madonna and Burna Boy.

With an anticipated footfall of over 15,000 fans, the event, produced and promoted by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music, is poised to become one of the most significant cultural milestones for Indian Hip Hop next year.

Tickets available online from December 9.