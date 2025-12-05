The Cabaret Rocher Trio to perform Breton folk heritage & jazz in Bengaluru

“This is the second time the trio is touring India and it allows us to discover new smells and flavours. This influences the music because it is always linked to our mood and how we feel about the place where we are playing. Since our music is improvised, the concerts in Bengaluru are bound to be unique,” Étienne begins.

The trio emerged from the earlier Cabaret Rocher Duo of Étienne and Christophe, whose first album (as a duo) is titled La Marche des Lucioles (The March of the Fireflies), released in 2020.