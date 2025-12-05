The Cabaret Rocher Trio to perform Breton folk heritage & jazz in Bengaluru
The Cabaret Rocher Trio brings its distinctive blend of Breton folk heritage, modern jazz fluidity and lively Balkan rhythms to Bengaluru this evening. Led by clarinettist Étienne Cabaret, alongside Christophe Rocher and percussionist Nicolas Pointard, the ensemble has earned a loyal following across Europe.
This is the second time the Cabaret Rochet Trio is touring India!
“This is the second time the trio is touring India and it allows us to discover new smells and flavours. This influences the music because it is always linked to our mood and how we feel about the place where we are playing. Since our music is improvised, the concerts in Bengaluru are bound to be unique,” Étienne begins.
The trio emerged from the earlier Cabaret Rocher Duo of Étienne and Christophe, whose first album (as a duo) is titled La Marche des Lucioles (The March of the Fireflies), released in 2020.
“We haven’t adapted the repertoire, but we always play for the audience and the venue that welcomes us. Our sound and energy are linked to sharing with the audience, who respond very well in India. This new repertoire combines the original acoustic sound of the instruments with electronic sounds. We play compositions that are linked to our traditions and our approach to the present. For example, we play a traditional Celtic Breton song and another called Forest Is Burning to evoke the ecological situation of the earth today,” he shares.
Their music is very rhythmbased, seeking out original polyrhythms and influences from Breton dances and tonal modes. Some songs are also linked to mathematical relationships like Synesthésie, 54425 and Tumultus, among others.
“The music is constantly evolving and we play old and new songs at every concert. All three of us live in Brittany and are inevitably influenced by the region’s powerful musical trends. In Breton music, there are specific dance rhythms and modes. We are not pure representatives of this style, but we are influenced by these elements. There are many odd, asymmetrical rhythms and polyrhythms in our music. It’s an area we’re passionate about, but to sum it up, it’s creative music with multiple influences, music that reflects who we are and conveys our energy and spirituality,” he reveals.
₹750 onwards. December 5 & 6, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield