Dhaval Kothari on Jaagi Jaagi: A modern sound rooted in Gujarati tradition

Dhaval Kothari, the voice behind the viral #Folktales series, is back. After clocking 18 million+ views across reimagined folk classics, he unveils his new single Jaagi Jaagi. We asked him what this next “awakening” means.

Jaagi Jaagi: Dhaval Kothari’s take on Gujarati music for a global audience

“Over the years, my personal music space has evolved immensely. Jaagi Jaagi was born from this phase of growth where I’m exploring global sounds like R&B and UK Garage while staying rooted in who I am as a Gujarati musician. For me, awakening is about recognising how far I’ve come, from Saaje Saaje to this track and how much my sound, sensibilities, and musicality have matured. It’s a personal reminder that evolution doesn’t mean losing your essence, rather it means expanding it.

Taking us through creative process behind the song, “The song actually began with a casual jam session where Bharat and I were sitting together one day, playing around with UK Garage beats, and the emotion of longing naturally emerged as a theme. What made Jaagi Jaagi special is that it’s told from a female perspective, it is an intimate, delicate expression of yearning and emotional restlessness. As we shaped the lyrics, we focused on capturing that vulnerability in a way that felt honest and immersive. That emotional core really guided the entire process.”

The song blends classical, folk, and modern influences. What specific musical or cultural elements shaped Jaagi Jaagi? “I grew up speaking mostly Hindi, but being from a Gujarati household, the language was always a part of me even if I wasn’t confident writing it. I’m grateful to Munaf, who helped me fine-tune the Gujarati writing and bring linguistic authenticity to this song. Sonically, I wanted to push boundaries. The soundscape is forward-leaning and extremely global. If Punjabi or other regional languages can break into global charts, why not Gujarati? Jaagi Jaagi is my attempt to place Gujarati music in that same progressive global space.