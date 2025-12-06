Golconda to light up with music

A

At Crraft of Art, an initiative I founded 16 years ago, we work with historic monuments in artistic ways, especially to reconnect younger audiences with heritage. At this festival, Golconda is the hero. We celebrate the fort for what it is, using the language we know best: music. It’s our first time in Hyderabad, and it’s happening on Golconda’s own day, making it even more special. The day will begin with performances by Telangana folk artistes, followed by an evening concert curated by Ustad Faisal Qureshi. The theme, Drums of India, brings together percussion from tabla and mridangam to kattam, khartal, dolak, dholki, and even jazz drums. It’s going to be an electrifying mix.