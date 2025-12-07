Durga Jasraj reflects on her deep love for the legacy she wholeheartedly carries forward and much more

A

Everyone knows my father, one of the greatest of all time. But my mother’s lineage is equally remarkable. She is the daughter of V Shantaram, the famous Indian film director. Rajkamal Studios, my nana’s studio, was a familiar place.

My grandfather had a huge impact on me, just as my father did. So, the influences from both sides came together beautifully: first, the richness of the music, and second, the understanding of how to conceive, present, and elevate it. All of that, the larger-than-life artistic vision, the desire to create an experience, not just a performance, comes from my mother’s side.

And when one grows up in such a family, they have to work hard, stay focused, and carve their own distinct identity. It would have been easy for me to live in the shadow of these banyan trees, and I say that with pride because I am blessed to belong to such a family. But even when I grew up around banyan trees, I wanted to find my own sunlight. That mattered to me. That’s one of the reasons I stepped beyond just singing.