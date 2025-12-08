Grammy winner Tyla makes India debut, impresses fans with 'Mumbai' hair art

Grammy winner Tyla made her Mumbai debut at the buzzing Indian Sneakers Festival. The 22-year-old South African singer who discovered fame with her viral hit 'Water', delivered a punchy, high-octane 60-minute performance. She greeted the crowd with a warm “Namaste, Mumbai,” which set off instant cheers.

Grammy winner Tyla performs in Mumbai, wows with hair art

The gesture went beyond words her bindi and “Mumbai” hair art stood out as thoughtful nods to the city. For a first visit, Tyla clearly understood how to connect, and met fans halfway with genuine cultural appreciation.