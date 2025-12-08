Grammy winner Tyla makes India debut, impresses fans with 'Mumbai' hair art

Grammy winner Tyla made her Mumbai debut at the buzzing Indian Sneakers Festival. The 22-year-old South African singer who discovered fame with her viral hit 'Water', delivered a punchy, high-octane 60-minute performance. She greeted the crowd with a warm “Namaste, Mumbai,” which set off instant cheers.
The gesture went beyond words her bindi and “Mumbai” hair art stood out as thoughtful nods to the city. For a first visit, Tyla clearly understood how to connect, and met fans halfway with genuine cultural appreciation.
Tyla sang some of her biggest hits including Water and Chanel, which is popular right now. Other songs from her list included Push 2 Start, Truth or Dare, Show Me Love, and Is It. Her smooth vocals with sharp choreography impressed the audience.
The evening’s standout moment came midway with a spontaneous dance face-off. Her dancers rallied the audience, triggering a chorus of cheers across the venue.
Tyla was recently spotted with Filipino basketball star Kobe Paras after a concert at Philippines.
Speculation began after Paras was spotted with the award-winning singer at an after-party following her We Wanna Party Asia Tour concert in the Philippines. Social media quickly ran with the sighting. Paras, the son of actors Benjie Paras and Jackie Forster, and Tyla seemed smitthen with each other but there's no confirmation over whether they are currently dating.
