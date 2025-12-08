Kanika Kapoor groped on stage in Meghalaya, fans outraged at shocking video

Kanika Kapoor faced some inappropriate behaviour during her gig at Meghalaya yesteryda. The Baby Doll singer had an unsettling experience while performing at the Me’Gong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night, when a fan unexpectedly climbed onto the stage and grabbed her legs mid-song and attempted to hug her.
Security personnel quickly stepped in and removed the individual, but the incident raised serious concerns about how easily the stage had been breached. Despite the shock, Kanika Kapoor remained poised and continued her performance without stopping.
The episode sparked widespread online debate and fans have been questioning the adequacy of safety measures at live events and the protection provided to performers.
This is not an isolated incident; as the number of high-profile live shows go up in India, there has been a notable spike in unruly fan behaviour in recent times. At Rolling Loud India in Mumbai, Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla was struck in the face by a T-shirt thrown from the audience. He handled the moment calmly, using the shirt to wipe his face before tossing it back, but it reignited conversations about crowd behaviour.
Recently, during a concert in Bengaluru, rapper Akon faced repeated interference from fans in the front row, who tugged at his pants while he was on stage, forcing him to adjust his clothing even as he continued singing.
During the Delhi stop of Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour, the rapper experienced a brief moment of crowd chaos as overenthusiastic attendees attempted to pull him toward the audience. Security acted immediately, stepping in within seconds to control the situation. However, fans across the country have expressed concern over erratic fan behaviour which performs have had to experience.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels