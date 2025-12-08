Kanika Kapoor groped on stage in Meghalaya, fans outraged at shocking video

Kanika Kapoor faced some inappropriate behaviour during her gig at Meghalaya yesteryda. The Baby Doll singer had an unsettling experience while performing at the Me’Gong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night, when a fan unexpectedly climbed onto the stage and grabbed her legs mid-song and attempted to hug her.

Kanika Kapoor grabbed on-stage by intruder, security intervenes

Security personnel quickly stepped in and removed the individual, but the incident raised serious concerns about how easily the stage had been breached. Despite the shock, Kanika Kapoor remained poised and continued her performance without stopping.

The episode sparked widespread online debate and fans have been questioning the adequacy of safety measures at live events and the protection provided to performers.