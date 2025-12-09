Arijit Singh returns to romance with new single Fitratein

Singer Arijit Singh is back with a soulful new release, Fitratein, a romantic track that beautifully captures the nuances of love, longing and quiet hope.
Released on Tuesday, under Times Music, the song sees Arijit Singh in classic form, delivering a performance brimming with warmth and emotional depth. Composed by Ronak Phukan and penned by Syed Amir Hussain and Soham Majumdar, Fitratein stars Sanam Johar and Kanikka Kapur.
Speaking about the song, Sanam said, “Being part of an Arijit Singh song is always a huge moment. His voice transforms even a simple emotion into something unforgettable. Fitratein is built on pure romance, and having Arijit sing it makes it even more magical. I am glad to collaborate with Times Music again on something this special.”
Kanikka added, “The first time I heard Fitratein, I knew Arijit Singh had created something beautiful again. His voice adds a soft intensity that lifts the whole story. Shooting this song felt like living a warm memory, and I hope people fall in love with it just as deeply.”
Fitratein is available on Times Music’s YouTube channel.
Arijit Singh, who has countless hit songs to his credit, recently reunited with A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the title track of Tere Ishq Mein. The film directed by Aanand L Rai, starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film hit the theatres worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.