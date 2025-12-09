Arijit Singh returns to romance with new single Fitratein

Singer Arijit Singh is back with a soulful new release, Fitratein, a romantic track that beautifully captures the nuances of love, longing and quiet hope.

Arijit Singh releases new single Fitratein

Released on Tuesday, under Times Music, the song sees Arijit Singh in classic form, delivering a performance brimming with warmth and emotional depth. Composed by Ronak Phukan and penned by Syed Amir Hussain and Soham Majumdar, Fitratein stars Sanam Johar and Kanikka Kapur.

Speaking about the song, Sanam said, “Being part of an Arijit Singh song is always a huge moment. His voice transforms even a simple emotion into something unforgettable. Fitratein is built on pure romance, and having Arijit sing it makes it even more magical. I am glad to collaborate with Times Music again on something this special.”