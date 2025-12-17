Neha Kakkar’s Candy Shop sparks social media firestorm over ‘vulgar’ imagery and K-pop mimicry

Lyrical backlash and comparisons

The lyrics of this song, written by Tony Kakkar, have attracted the most severe criticism. The repetitive and childish lines have been likened to ‘meme-songs‘ by Dhinchak Pooja, with questions raised about artiste standards when someone like this has been a judge on such popular shows like Indian Idol for this long.

Influential people in society, such as voices in the form of a folk singer named Malini Awasthi, commented on this issue. Awasthi questioned whether reality show judges are appropriate as role models in front of emerging talent.

“Neha Kakkar’s downfall doesn't have to be studied,” posted a viewer, suggesting that the singer is going down the wrong track by straying from the melodious tunes that won her a massive fan base.

Changing fan expetations

The Candy Shop response reflects a substantial paradigm shift in the Indian music industry as a whole. With exposure to global trends such as K-pop, listeners are becoming increasingly particular about their choices, unwilling to tolerate ‘trend-driven’ experiments that come crosswise, so to speak. Although Neha and Tony Kakkar have had phenomenal success with songs such as Coca Cola in the past, Candy Shop appears to have ticked a different kind of box. As of now, the singer is yet to react to the controversy, giving one the impression that she might go back to her conventional ways or carry on with this new venture.