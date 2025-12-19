PastForward: TAAQ’s frontman Bruce Lee Mani is one of the city’s OG rockstars as we discover in this chat with the crooner

Bengaluru’s audience, he observes, has changed with the city itself. With people from everywhere calling it home, the crowd is now diverse, curious and more open to experimenting with new sounds. That’s part of what keeps the city’s music culture alive. “Bengaluru being Bengaluru, has always been a bit more welcoming to experimentation to things that are a little more niche. Artistes and musicians that want to live here may have it slightly easier than Mumbai or some place like that,” the musician tells us.

Reflecting on his own journey, Bruce believes that every artiste carries their past into their present work, which is a balance of influences, experiences and the people who shaped them. That is how he understands the idea of Past Forward, the theme of our anniversary issue. “Acknowledge your own life experiences and all the people who have influenced you and take all of that and make something new.”

Even with the challenges, Bruce feels the spirit of old Bengaluru still survives through the city’s young musicians who continue to push boundaries and create fresh work. “ Sometimes you can see it’s hanging on by its fingernails, but as long as there are people working in the scene, making new music, playing, doing all that, it will always be alive,” he explains.

For upcoming artistes, his advice is simple: love what you do, keep learning and don’t be afraid to ask for help. “Do what you love, get really good at it and ask for help if you need it. Study the masters, get good at yourself and use that to make something new. Just keep doing it,” Bruce concludes.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so