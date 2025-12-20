Timothee Chalamet and British rapper EsDeekid team up on a track after the pair went viral for looking alike

Both the actor and the rapper were in similar outfits, wearing hoodies and bandanas with the faces barely showing: just like EsDeeKid. The clip was shot in a convenience store as the duo danced and rapped to the track.

Timothée Chalamet eventually reveals his face and raps about his life. He says, "It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryin’ to stack $100 million, Girl got a billion, What the f---, what a wonderful feeling".

He goes on to add after some time, "My life is an opera, look at the Oscars, look at the groupies, look at the movies".

British rapper EsDeeKid released his debut album, Rebel in June and then began the comparisons to Timothée. The rapper's signature is anonymity and he is yet to do a face reveal. Only his eyes are visible: which are eerily similar to the actor's, sparking the rumour that he is actually Timothée Chalamet's alter ego.

Television host Willie Geist looked at EsDeeKid and said on the show, "Those are Chalamet's eyes" and Jenna Bush Hager agreed with both of them believing that the two were one and the same person.

The actor seems to be addressing the rumours in a funky new way. In an Instagram post made by artist Archie Erskine on Friday, December 19, Archie appeared in a photograph along with EsDeeKid and Timothée Chalamet.