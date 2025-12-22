'It’s heartening to feel how deeply people love Zakir,' says Antonia Minnecola, the late maestro's wife

Ustad Zakir Hussain was not merely a virtuoso of the tabla; he was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries, a rare artist who carried the language of Indian classical rhythm into a global conversation. Trained under the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha, he combined an extraordinary command over taal and improvisation with instinctive musicality, collaborating effortlessly with maestros such as Pandit Ravi Shankar, John McLaughlin, Yo-Yo Ma, and ensembles like Shakti.

Deeply rooted yet endlessly expansive, his artistry bridged traditions while remaining universally accessible, earning him iconic international stature. Yet, last year, when Ustadji passed away on December 15, the world mourned his loss—an ache that travelled across continents, leaving countless listeners heartbroken.

To honour his legacy, NCPA organised a two-day celebration and tribute concert, Maestro Forever, bringing together his enduring musical companions. Guitarist John McLaughlin, pianist Louis Banks, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and long-time collaborators Ranjit Barot, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Fazal Qureshi shared the stage, joined by fellow percussionists, students of the Punjab gharana, and Zakir Hussain’s family members. Together, they created a vibrant, living continuum of his musical legacy, blending classical mastery with improvisation, joy, and spontaneity—the very qualities that defined the maestro.

On his first death anniversary, Antonia Minnecola spoke to Indulge Express of presence as much as absence—of coastal roads he loved to drive on, friendships that shaped a lifetime, and a musician whose joy lay as much in living as in performing. Beyond his virtuosity, she remembers Zakir as a teacher, collaborator, and man deeply in love with people, whose legacy lives on through memory, mentorship, and music.