Ustad Rashid Khan's son Armaan Khan cancels Bangladesh concert as unrest grows

Armaan Khan, the son of late celebrated Hindustani classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, has called off his planned concerts in Bangladesh due to escalating unrest following the death of a convener of the Inqilab platform.

Widespread protests erupted across Bangladesh on Thursday night after news of the death emerged, with reports of violence in Dhaka and several other cities. The situation quickly worsened, with attacks reported on newspaper offices as well as the prominent cultural institution Chhayanaut.

Armaan Khan was scheduled to perform in Bangladesh on December 25, but in view of the deteriorating law-and-order situation and concerns over safety, he decided to cancel his appearances.