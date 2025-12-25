Ustad Rashid Khan's son Armaan Khan cancels Bangladesh concert as unrest grows

Armaan Khan, the son of late celebrated Hindustani classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, has called off his planned concerts in Bangladesh due to escalating unrest following the death of a convener of the Inqilab platform.
Widespread protests erupted across Bangladesh on Thursday night after news of the death emerged, with reports of violence in Dhaka and several other cities. The situation quickly worsened, with attacks reported on newspaper offices as well as the prominent cultural institution Chhayanaut.
Armaan Khan was scheduled to perform in Bangladesh on December 25, but in view of the deteriorating law-and-order situation and concerns over safety, he decided to cancel his appearances.
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has also cancelled his much-anticipated Dhaka concert, which had been slated for December 13, 2025. Although this had nothing to do with the current crisis. The singer announced the decision on his official Facebook page, and apologised to fans in Bangladesh for being unable to perform. The cancellation followed the organisers’ failure to secure essential approvals, including local permissions, security clearances and logistical arrangements.
The concert, titled “X Force Presents Atif Aslam at Main Stage,” had created considerable buzz, with tickets already on sale and several popular supporting acts expected to perform. Despite earlier assurances from the promoters that the event would go ahead as planned, authorities did not grant the necessary approvals, forcing the organisers to cancel the show at short notice.