Guitarist Rhythm Shaw announces upcoming album, Nothing to Lose, title track released

Guitar virtuoso Rhythm Shaw, the Mumbai-based musician hailed as a prodigy since his youth, is set to release his ambitious new album, Nothing to Lose. The announcement follows the recent release of the album’s dynamic focus track, also titled Nothing to Lose, offering fans an electrifying preview of the record’s scope.

Rhythm Shaw's new album Nothing To Lose has a blend of blends Rock, Jazz, and Cinematic orchestration

At just 29, Rhythm Shaw has already established a formidable reputation in the global music scene. Recognised for his technical proficiency and profound musicality, Rhythm effortlessly navigates multiple genres, a versatility rooted in his early training. Not only a master of the guitar with formal Western classical training, he also possesses Indian classical training in the tabla, showcasing a deep and comprehensive understanding of rhythm and melody that informs his unique sound. His career took an early international turn at just 19, when he was invited to Germany to record his first acoustic album, The Opening Act, with Acoustic Records, signalling a remarkably assured beginning to his global journey.