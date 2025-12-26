Guitarist Rhythm Shaw announces upcoming album, Nothing to Lose, title track released

Guitar virtuoso Rhythm Shaw, the Mumbai-based musician hailed as a prodigy since his youth, is set to release his ambitious new album, Nothing to Lose. The announcement follows the recent release of the album’s dynamic focus track, also titled Nothing to Lose, offering fans an electrifying preview of the record’s scope.
At just 29, Rhythm Shaw has already established a formidable reputation in the global music scene. Recognised for his technical proficiency and profound musicality, Rhythm effortlessly navigates multiple genres, a versatility rooted in his early training. Not only a master of the guitar with formal Western classical training, he also possesses Indian classical training in the tabla, showcasing a deep and comprehensive understanding of rhythm and melody that informs his unique sound. His career took an early international turn at just 19, when he was invited to Germany to record his first acoustic album, The Opening Act, with Acoustic Records, signalling a remarkably assured beginning to his global journey.
Rhythm Shaw’s upcoming album, Nothing to Lose, is a 11-track sonic autobiography that powerfully captures the guitarist’s decade-long evolution from teenage prodigy to celebrated contemporary musician. The record is a sophisticated, genre-bending journey, seamlessly blending rock, modern jazz, fusion, and virtuosic guitar work with moments of cinematic orchestration, including two compositions featuring the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. Bringing together a stellar lineup of Indian music collaborators like Gino Banks, Mohini Dey, and others, the album is defined by high-energy riffs, intricate ideas, and a core message of musical and emotional freedom.
"Every track on Nothing to Lose is a piece of my journey,” says Rhythm Shaw. The album is a collection of musical ideas I’ve developed over the last decade. It reflects my process of exploring different genres, from rock to jazz and fusion. Working with the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, alongside some incredible Indian musicians, brought a sense of grandeur and artistic fulfillment to the project," Rhythm says.
Rhythm's exceptional talent has taken him on international tours, sharing his music with diverse audiences worldwide. His reputation is further cemented by having performed alongside iconic figures such as AR Rahman, Peter Finger, Zakir Hussain, Louiz Banks, and Shankar Mahadevan, to name a few.
At its core, Nothing to Lose is a celebration of freedom: Musical freedom, emotional freedom, and the liberation that comes from finally creating without hesitation. After years of performing, composing, touring, and experimenting, Rhythm arrives with an album that feels profoundly personal yet universally resonant, celebrating the countless experiences, struggles, and victories that have defined his path.
