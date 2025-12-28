10th Anniversary Special: The rise of Telugu music as the world’s new obsession

Long before Naatu Naatu danced its way to Oscar history, Telugu music had already begun its global takeover — one beat, one hook step at a time. Oo Antava became the country’s most popular party anthem, thumping far beyond Telugu speaking states. Saami Saami followed, its swagger and rhythm so infectious that everyone across corners of the country learned the steps before they learned the lyrics. Telugu songs were no longer confined by the language — they were being felt, replayed and danced to, everywhere. At the heart of this rise lies the sheer peppiness of Telugu music — its ability to blend energy, the fire in the tunes and feeling, into instantly gripping soundscapes. Composer MM Sreelekha believes this appeal was inevitable. “Music has no distinction of language, country or region — it’s universal,” she says. What streaming platforms and social media have done, she adds, “is amplify this reach boundlessly. Even when lyrics aren’t fully understood, audiences are drawn to the rhythm, energy and emotion of the music.”
Equally crucial to this global embrace is the power of the dance steps. Telugu cinema has mastered the art of pairing sound with movement, turning songs into visual and physical experiences. From Oo Antava’s shoulder rolls to Saami Saami’s fierce chin rubs, and Naatu Naatu’s electrifying footwork, these songs invite participation. As Sreelekha notes, Telugu songs are “going viral, breaking boundaries, through dance challenges,” making them instantly accessible to listeners across cultures. It is also Telugu music’s deep cultural rootedness that keeps them hooked. Composer and singer Raghu Kunche points to folk music as a defining force. “Film songs are travelling internationally because they are emotionally and cuturally embedded,” he says. “Our folk songs have raw energy and honesty.” His own song Nakkileesu Golusu from Palasa 1978 crossed over a billion views across platforms reinforcing this belief. “Authenticity travels beyond borders,” he shares.
Lyrics, too, play a powerful role. Despite dubbed versions being widely available, listeners often return to the original. “Language can be dubbed,” Raghu explains, “but the soul of a song — its pronunciation and pauses — remains most powerful in the original.” Sreelekha adds that Telugu lyricism carries a sonic identity of its own. “Our lyricists are deeply passionate. The poetry has strong nativity and novel thought.”
Naatu Naatu became the moment that crystallised Telugu music’s global standing. When it won an Oscar, it wasn’t just for one film or song — it was a wholesome recognition. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab credits the vision of Telugu filmmakers for this scale. “We have directors like SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas telling larger than life stories, letting composers think big, dream big, experiment with collaborations, blend languages and traditions,” he says. Today, with songs like Chuttamalle and Dabidi Dibidi finding their way into international playlists, Telugu music continues to prove one simple truth: when the beat is right, everyone listens and rightfully dances along.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.