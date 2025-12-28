10th Anniversary Special: The rise of Telugu music as the world’s new obsession

Equally crucial to this global embrace is the power of the dance steps. Telugu cinema has mastered the art of pairing sound with movement, turning songs into visual and physical experiences. From Oo Antava’s shoulder rolls to Saami Saami’s fierce chin rubs, and Naatu Naatu’s electrifying footwork, these songs invite participation. As Sreelekha notes, Telugu songs are “going viral, breaking boundaries, through dance challenges,” making them instantly accessible to listeners across cultures. It is also Telugu music’s deep cultural rootedness that keeps them hooked. Composer and singer Raghu Kunche points to folk music as a defining force. “Film songs are travelling internationally because they are emotionally and cuturally embedded,” he says. “Our folk songs have raw energy and honesty.” His own song Nakkileesu Golusu from Palasa 1978 crossed over a billion views across platforms reinforcing this belief. “Authenticity travels beyond borders,” he shares.

Lyrics, too, play a powerful role. Despite dubbed versions being widely available, listeners often return to the original. “Language can be dubbed,” Raghu explains, “but the soul of a song — its pronunciation and pauses — remains most powerful in the original.” Sreelekha adds that Telugu lyricism carries a sonic identity of its own. “Our lyricists are deeply passionate. The poetry has strong nativity and novel thought.”