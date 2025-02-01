Two diverse maestros, one fabulous stage: The Ricky Kej feat pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt concert in Bengaluru!

The concert marked the second anniversary of the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts and what better way to celebrate than with a musical extravaganza. The 1,000+ seat auditorium was nearly full, a testament to the anticipation and eagerness of the audience. The show began a bit later than expected, following the familiar rhythm of Bengaluru Standard Time, but once it kicked off, it was clear the wait had been worth it. As always, Ricky Kej’s performances began with a bang, building up to a mesmerising crescendo.