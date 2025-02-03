Sourav Giri unveils debut EP ‘Cyan’, a soulful journey through love and heartbreak

Emerging singer and composer Sourav Giri has unveiled his debut EP, Cyan. Released on January 30, 2025, across all major streaming platforms, Cyan is a deeply emotional exploration of love, heartbreak, and everything in between. With five heartfelt tracks, the EP takes listeners through the different phases of a relationship, weaving a journey of connection and emotion within the contemporary indie music scene.

Born and raised in Kolkata, Sourav's musical path began at just four years old. Despite growing up in a family with no formal musical background, he nurtured his passion independently, supported by his family's encouragement. After moving to Mumbai to chase his dreams, Sourav initially gained recognition through his Bollywood covers. However, it was the search for creative freedom that led him to embrace the indie music world.

Cyan marks a significant evolution in Sourav's musical career. The EP blends Indian classical influences with global acoustic sounds, crafting a unique and nostalgic yet modern atmosphere. Each track offers a snapshot of a relationship’s journey, from that electrifying first encounter to the blissful moments of connection, the sorrow of heartbreak, and the bittersweet beauty of letting go.

Reflecting on the title, Sourav explains, “The colour cyan is neither fully blue nor green; it’s somewhere in between. That’s how relationships feel to me — a mix of contrasting emotions that create something beautiful and unique. Each track captures a different phase, giving listeners the chance to relate to their own experiences. I’m really excited to share this piece of my heart.”

Since the release of Cyan, Sourav has garnered significant praise for his emotional songwriting and captivating stage presence, with live performances across West Bengal and beyond. His work has been featured on notable music labels such as Zee Music Company, and his independent tracks on his YouTube channel continue to attract a growing fanbase.

As listeners immerse themselves in Cyan, Sourav invites them to join him on an emotional journey of love, heartache, and self-discovery. The EP promises to leave an impression that lingers long after the final note fades.

With Cyan, Sourav Giri not only highlights his personal journey but also strengthens his position in the indie music world. He encourages fans to dive deep into the many layers of love and relationships, showcasing the complexity and beauty through his art.