Jonita Gandhi shares about her groovy new single, ‘Channa’
The super talented singer Jonita Gandhi is a fantastic performer as well. The musician has recently released a single, Channa, which captures the ache of one-sided love. She shares insights into the making of the song.
Tell us about Channa. What makes it special?
Channa is a heartfelt, groovy ballad that captures the ache of one-sided love. Born out of personal experience, its themes of imbalance and longing are universally relatable. I’m grateful to have collaborated with talented individuals who helped bring this emotional song to life. What sets Channa apart is its authentic, vulnerable delivery, creating an intimate listening experience that resonates deeply.
Today, we can find many songs (especially indie ones) being sung in more than one language. Does it help to reach a wider audience?
I believe blending languages in songs is a beautiful way to unite people. For me, it’s an authentic reflection of my multicultural background and personal experiences. Incorporating different languages makes my music more inclusive, allowing listeners from diverse regions and cultures to connect with the same song. It’s a powerful way to tell stories and share emotions, transcending language barriers.
Bollywood songs or indie songs, which reflects the best of you?
Both Bollywood and indie music showcase different facets of my artistry. Bollywood offers a dynamic space to explore various styles, emotions, and characters, while indie music provides a platform for personal expression, experimentation, and storytelling. I cherish the opportunity to navigate both worlds, pushing the boundaries of my creativity.
How important are live shows for you, especially the ones where you collaborate with other singers, like the one with Dua Lipa, or the AR Rahman concerts?
Live performances are instrumental in my growth as a musician. Connecting with audiences in real-time is exhilarating, inspiring, and humbling. Sharing the stage with artistes like Dua Lipa and AR Rahman has been a surreal experience, broadening my perspectives, and fuelling my passion for music. Every live show is an opportunity to learn, grow, and deepen my connection with the audience.
What keeps you going?
My motivation stems from the joy of creating music, which has been a constant source of inspiration since childhood. The ability to reinvent myself as an artiste, exploring new ways to realise my potential, keeps me driven. Knowing that my songs can bring comfort, joy, or inspiration to others, fuels my passion, and the thrill of creating something new is always exciting.
What kind of a listener are you?
I’m a curious and eclectic music listener, with playlists that span genres, from classical to indie to pop. I love discovering new artistes, revisiting timeless classics, and exploring music from diverse cultures. This openness to different sounds and styles continually inspires my own music-making.
What else is in the pipeline?
I’m excited about the projects in the pipeline, including new indie releases, collaborations, and experiments with genre-bending sounds. I’m constantly seeking ways to push the boundaries of my creativity, and I’m eager to share these new endeavours with my audience.