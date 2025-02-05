Tanishk Bagchi on his debut solo film album, ‘Sky Force’

A

The recreation part, obviously, had worked for me. It also had worked for that particular film for which the song was made. But the selection of songs has been very important. I have not done any song which is not supposed to be recreated. There was no song which I felt was unnecessary.

And the most motivation I got from remaking songs is from the audience. They enjoyed it, and that is the reason why they love both my original creations and recreations. But now, since I have done solo films, my focus is on more original songs. I have reduced my focus on remaking songs.