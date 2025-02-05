Tanishk Bagchi on his debut solo film album, ‘Sky Force’
For musician Tanishk Bagchi, 2025 will be all about creating original music, be it for films, or otherwise. The year started with Sky Force, which marks his debut solo film album, where he has composed all the tracks of the film. We speak with him about Sky Force and his music.
Excerpts:
What makes Sky Force so special?
Sky Force is my first solo film album that I’m doing. It boasts six songs, all of which are emotional and musically very different. There’s a sad song, a happy song, a romantic song, a patriotic song—there’s one for everyone. I have done a lot of work before this, but I never got an opportunity to do a complete film. So, it was really challenging for me. But working on the project, my confidence and my feelings got better.
What did you keep in mind while composing the songs?
It’s about the country fighting against the evils and protecting the nation at the border. We have heard about the same many times before, yet the story is so painful and heart-wrenching. So, the story itself worked as a brief.
For a very long time, you have been recreating songs. How do you think it worked for you?
The recreation part, obviously, had worked for me. It also had worked for that particular film for which the song was made. But the selection of songs has been very important. I have not done any song which is not supposed to be recreated. There was no song which I felt was unnecessary.
And the most motivation I got from remaking songs is from the audience. They enjoyed it, and that is the reason why they love both my original creations and recreations. But now, since I have done solo films, my focus is on more original songs. I have reduced my focus on remaking songs.
You are a Bengali. Do you have any plans to create music or sing something for the Bengali audience?
I am making a single and I collaborated with a French artiste called Kiki, where I am singing the Bengali part.