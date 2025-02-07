Ranjani Sivakumar’s interactive performance brings classical music closer to all

As a popular saying goes, beauty is all around us, we just need to find it; and it is often an artist who finds it. “What does an artist seek? Beauty in every thing,” says Ranjani Sivakumar, a Carnatic vocalist. If we look closely, there is art, dance and music all around us, even in the most mundane things. “Finding this beauty in things is what makes us better humans. Art ‘un-bots’ us,” she says.
As a tribute to this connection between art, humans and beauty, Ranjani along with Dinkar Ramaraju and CH Ramakrishna, present Sangeetam Andariki Sangeetam Andaridi — music is for everyone and belongs to everyone. This interactive performance is all about drawing people into the beauty of this art form. Contrary to the general structure of songs per formed consecutively, the artistes explain the meaning, connect it to real-life experiences, and invite the audience to sing along, making it a shared and immersive experience.
Ranjani gives us an example of the song Sayonara Sayonara and draws parallels with the raga Mohanam. She also makes analogies between ragas and the sounds of nature to make classical music more relat able. “The two pillars of music are swara (melogy) and thala (rhythm).
These two elements have no barriers, it is the words which add baggage to any song. If we want to connect with the music of unknown languages, it is the melody which we listen to, and which connects us across cultures. Through this performance, we want the audience to appreciate and connect with the tunes,” she says.
With a showcase like this, they aim to make the audience more curious, hoping they turn up for more concerts and satiate their inquisitiveness.
Ranjani emphasises on how a familiar motif is very important to kindle curiosity. For example, when you listen to a film song, you automatically relate it with a raga and consequently enjoy it more. She explains, “Like in cooking, you might enjoy eating a particular thing, but if you show a little interest in learning the recipe, you will appreciate it immensely.”
Ranjani and Ramakrishna, the mridangam player, notice that this curiosity in art forms is growing in the younger generation. Ranjani says that earlier people did not have the privilege to have art in their homes, but lately there is a more welcoming approach.
She also notes that there has been a rise in people going to live performances after the pandemic. “Art is like tasting a delicious brownie in a shop — you share it with your friend because you want her to experience it as well,” Ranjani explains.
Ramakrishna tells us that although not as much as Chennai, Kerala or Karnataka, the classical music scene in Hyderabad is slowly growing.
Tickets at INR 200. February 7, 7 pm. At Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul.