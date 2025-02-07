Ranjani Sivakumar’s interactive performance brings classical music closer to all

As a popular saying goes, beauty is all around us, we just need to find it; and it is often an artist who finds it. “What does an artist seek? Beauty in every thing,” says Ranjani Sivakumar, a Carnatic vocalist. If we look closely, there is art, dance and music all around us, even in the most mundane things. “Finding this beauty in things is what makes us better humans. Art ‘un-bots’ us,” she says.

As a tribute to this connection between art, humans and beauty, Ranjani along with Dinkar Ramaraju and CH Ramakrishna, present Sangeetam Andariki Sangeetam Andaridi — music is for everyone and belongs to everyone. This interactive performance is all about drawing people into the beauty of this art form. Contrary to the general structure of songs per formed consecutively, the artistes explain the meaning, connect it to real-life experiences, and invite the audience to sing along, making it a shared and immersive experience.

Ranjani gives us an example of the song Sayonara Sayonara and draws parallels with the raga Mohanam. She also makes analogies between ragas and the sounds of nature to make classical music more relat able. “The two pillars of music are swara (melogy) and thala (rhythm).

These two elements have no barriers, it is the words which add baggage to any song. If we want to connect with the music of unknown languages, it is the melody which we listen to, and which connects us across cultures. Through this performance, we want the audience to appreciate and connect with the tunes,” she says.