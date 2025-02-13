Exploring the diverse folk music of Assam

Assam, a land known for its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, is equally rich in its musical heritage. The folk music of Assam is as diverse as its communities, each tradition reflecting the lifestyle, emotions, and history of its people. These musical forms are deeply rooted in the region's cultural fabric, offering a glimpse into the lives of its inhabitants.

Bihu Geet is perhaps the most well-known folk music form in Assam, closely associated with the Bihu festival, which marks the Assamese New Year and the changing of seasons. These songs celebrate love, life and fertility, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol (drum), pepa (buffalo horn pipe), and taal (cymbals). The playful and flirtatious lyrics of Bihu songs capture the spirit of youth and romance, while the energetic dance movements add a visual delight, making it an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity.

In contrast to the vibrant energy of Bihu Geet, the hauntingly beautiful Borgeet presents a more spiritual and classical dimension of Assamese music. Composed by the Vaishnavite saints Sankardev and Madhavdev in the 15th and 16th centuries, Borgeet are devotional songs sung in praise of Lord Krishna. These melodies follow a strict raga-based structure and are performed in satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), accompanied by traditional instruments like the khol (drum) and taal. The philosophical depth and devotional fervor in Borgeet reflect the religious ethos of Assam's Vaishnavism movement.

Then there is the melodious Ojapali, a narrative form of folk music that blends song, dance and storytelling. Performed by a lead singer known as the Oja and his assistants called Palis, Ojapali narrates mythological tales, particularly from the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana. This form not only entertains but also educates the community about moral values and historical legends. The performers use expressive hand gestures and dramatic expressions, bringing the stories to life.

Deh Bisaror Geet, or songs of the body, are another unique aspect of Assamese folk music. These philosophical compositions delve into themes of life, death, and the soul's journey, reflecting the influence of the region’s spiritual traditions. Sung during rituals or at spiritual gatherings, these songs provide a contemplative and meditative experience.

Assam’s folk music is not just about melodies but a storytelling tradition that carries the collective memories, hopes, and beliefs of its people. Each form, from the lively Bihu Geet to the soulful Borgeet, contributes to the cultural mosaic of Assam, making it a land where music is intertwined with everyday life.