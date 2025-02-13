Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces dates for his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ India tour

The youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and heir to the prestigious Rikhi Ram musical instrument legacy, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is set to return and ignite the nation with the popular Sitar For Mental Health tour. Over the years this tour has garnered much traction, even taking Rishab to the White House! With the 2025 India tour returning, Rishab has finally announced the dates of the same.

Rishab is all set to travel to 10 Indian cities during this tour under Team Innovation Cultural, where he will charm the audiences with his hits like Chanakya, Shiv Kailash, etc. Here's the tour schedule:

New Delhi - Sunday, April 6, 2025

Mumbai - Sunday, April 13, 2025

Pune - Friday, April 18, 2025

Ahmedabad - Sunday, April 20, 2025

Bengaluru - Sunday, April 27, 2025

Jaipur - Friday, May 2, 2025

Hyderabad - Sunday, May 4, 2025

Indore - Friday, May 9, 2025

Chandigarh - Sunday, May 11, 2025

Kolkata - Sunday, May 18, 2025

Tickets will go live online from February 14 onwards.