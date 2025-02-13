Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces dates for his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ India tour

The youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and heir to the prestigious Rikhi Ram musical instrument legacy, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is set to return and ignite the nation with the popular Sitar For Mental Health tour. Over the years this tour has garnered much traction, even taking Rishab to the White House! With the 2025 India tour returning, Rishab has finally announced the dates of the same.
Rishab is all set to travel to 10 Indian cities during this tour under Team Innovation Cultural, where he will charm the audiences with his hits like Chanakya, Shiv Kailash, etc. Here's the tour schedule:
New Delhi - Sunday, April 6, 2025
Mumbai - Sunday, April 13, 2025
Pune - Friday, April 18, 2025
Ahmedabad - Sunday, April 20, 2025
Bengaluru - Sunday, April 27, 2025
Jaipur - Friday, May 2, 2025
Hyderabad - Sunday, May 4, 2025
Indore - Friday, May 9, 2025
Chandigarh - Sunday, May 11, 2025
Kolkata - Sunday, May 18, 2025
Tickets will go live online from February 14 onwards.