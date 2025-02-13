Music

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces dates for his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ India tour

Rishab is all set to enthral 10 cities this time around with the popular set that made its way to the White House a few years back
In frame: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
The youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar and heir to the prestigious Rikhi Ram musical instrument legacy, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is set to return and ignite the nation with the popular Sitar For Mental Health tour. Over the years this tour has garnered much traction, even taking Rishab to the White House! With the 2025 India tour returning, Rishab has finally announced the dates of the same. 

Rishab is all set to travel to 10 Indian cities during this tour under Team Innovation Cultural, where he will charm the audiences with his hits like Chanakya, Shiv Kailash, etc. Here's the tour schedule:

  • New Delhi - Sunday, April 6, 2025

  • Mumbai - Sunday, April 13, 2025

  • Pune - Friday, April 18, 2025

  • Ahmedabad - Sunday, April 20, 2025

  • Bengaluru - Sunday, April 27, 2025

  • Jaipur - Friday, May 2, 2025

  • Hyderabad - Sunday, May 4, 2025

  • Indore - Friday, May 9, 2025

  • Chandigarh - Sunday, May 11, 2025

  • Kolkata - Sunday, May 18, 2025

Tickets will go live online from February 14 onwards.

