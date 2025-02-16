Shalmali Kholgade on how she enjoys being an indie artiste

A

Ideally, it’s a practice now to sit and force a song out of me regularly, since it doesn’t come automatically yet. As of now, all of the songs that I have written have been born out of emotional situations. Whenever I am feeling something strongly, I write pages on what I feel and as I write that, in the writing, you find a word that has a sonic quality, or a phrase that sounds like a line in a song. I take that line, go over to the next page, and try to build that line or that idea. While writing these, sometimes, I have found my song’s title, sometimes the entire chorus, the start of the song, or the middle of a song. With me, the creation of a song has often started with writing rather than creating the melody. And it doesn’t work out the other way round for me.