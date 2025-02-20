A$AP Rocky steps back into music, fashion, and film after acquittal

A$AP Rocky left a Los Angeles courtroom a free man on Tuesday, thanking the jury that acquitted him on two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic handgun. The rapper could have faced up to 24 years in prison, but after just three hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict.

His reaction was immediate and emotional—he leapt from his seat and into the arms of his partner, Rihanna, who had been supporting him throughout the trial. “Thank y’all for saving my life,” he called out to the jurors as they exited the courtroom.

“There was a moment before the verdict when he didn’t know if he would be spending the next two decades in prison or going home,” his attorney Joe Tacopina said. “He turned down a plea deal with minimal jail time because he was innocent.”

The verdict clears the way for Rocky to focus on a year packed with high-profile events. He is set to headline Rolling Loud in Los Angeles next month and will attend the Met Gala in May as a celebrity co-chair alongside LeBron James and Pharrell Williams. He also makes his major motion picture debut this summer, starring alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

After the trial, Rocky and Rihanna navigated through a sea of photographers, fans, and reporters to reach their car. “I’m thankful… to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all,” he said with a smile.

His legal troubles stemmed from a 2021 incident involving a former friend and A$AP Mob associate, A$AP Relli. Prosecutors alleged that Rocky fired a handgun twice at Relli after an argument escalated into a physical altercation in Hollywood. Relli, who claimed one shot grazed his knuckle, was not seriously injured.

Throughout the three-week trial, the prosecution painted Rocky as an aggressor, while the defence portrayed him as a victim of extortion. Rocky’s lawyers argued that he had fired a prop gun loaded with blanks, which he had taken from a music video set for security purposes. They also described Relli as an opportunist seeking financial gain, pointing to his pending civil lawsuit against Rocky.

The jury had to consider whether Rocky acted in self-defence. If they believed he reasonably feared for his safety or that of his friends and responded with reasonable force, they were instructed to acquit him.

It remains unclear which argument swayed the jury, but their swift decision suggests they did not find the prosecution’s case convincing.

“This jury saw through it and reached a fair verdict in record time,” Tacopina said.

When the verdict was announced, cheers erupted from the courtroom audience. Rocky, initially tense as he awaited the decision, sprang into action, embracing Rihanna and his family.

Judge Mark Arnold formally dismissed him with a simple statement: “Mr. Mayers, you’re excused.” With that, the possibility of post-trial hearings, appeals, or sentencing disappeared.

Rihanna, who had attended multiple days of the trial, often arriving quietly with their two children—two-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and one-year-old Riot Rose Mayers—was there for the final verdict. Rocky, however, arrived late and appeared visibly nervous before the decision was read.

When asked about Rocky’s exuberant reaction to the ruling, Tacopina laughed. “I didn’t know how athletic he was,” he said. “That was raw emotion—you all got to see it.”

Outside court, Rocky expressed relief and gratitude. “A$AP Joe!” he jokingly called out, referring to his attorney, suggesting he had earned a place in his inner circle.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman issued a brief statement: “Our office respects the jury’s decision. We remain committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence.”

Despite the high stakes, Rocky’s acquittal now allows him to move forward with his career. With a packed schedule ahead, he is set to step back into the spotlight—this time, not as a defendant, but as a headliner.