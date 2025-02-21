Bharatiya Samagana Sabha's Bharat Gandharva Yatra brings the national music festivals of India under one roof

This weekend, the Bharatiya Samagana Sabha is hosting its highly anticipated annual event — the 16th Indian classical music festival — at the iconic Chowdiah Memorial Hall that is on till February 23. For over a decade, this sabha has been curating thematic festivals, each dedicated to a unique musical concept every year. This year, the festival unfolds under the theme and title of Bharat Gandharva Yatra, a tribute to India’s renowned national music festivals.

“The initial few editions featured themes like Raga Sambrama, Mano Dharma Sangeet Utsav, Samaya Raga Sangeet Utsav, Navarasa Sangeet Utsav, Swara Alankar, Vasanta Panchami, Mysore Asthana Sangeet Utsav and Swara Kaveri, to name a few,” recalls RR Ravishankar, the curator of the festival.