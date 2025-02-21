Bharatiya Samagana Sabha's Bharat Gandharva Yatra brings the national music festivals of India under one roof

This weekend, the Bharatiya Samagana Sabha is hosting its highly anticipated annual event — the 16th Indian classical music festival — at the iconic Chowdiah Memorial Hall that is on till February 23. For over a decade, this sabha has been curating thematic festivals, each dedicated to a unique musical concept every year. This year, the festival unfolds under the theme and title of Bharat Gandharva Yatra, a tribute to India’s renowned national music festivals.
“The initial few editions featured themes like Raga Sambrama, Mano Dharma Sangeet Utsav, Samaya Raga Sangeet Utsav, Navarasa Sangeet Utsav, Swara Alankar, Vasanta Panchami, Mysore Asthana Sangeet Utsav and Swara Kaveri, to name a few,” recalls RR Ravishankar, the curator of the festival.
Rooted in mythology and tradition, gandharva music is a revered form believed to be cherished by celestial beings as the style of music that is based on the rhythms and melodies from nature. It is also the name of a Vedic science that studies the power of sound and music. This year’s theme highlights India’s most cherished music festivals — each a vibrant celebration of artistic legacy, spiritual devotion and community heritage.
The festival spotlights prestigious events such as the Tiruvaiyaru Thyagaraja Aradhana, Hampi Utsav, Chennai Margazhi, Pandharpur Wari, Mysore Dasara Durbar, Bengaluru Ramotsava, Jalandhar Hariballabh Sangeet Sammelan, Kashi Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, Tirumala Nadaneeranjanam, Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Guruvayur-Chembai Sangeetholsavam, Gwalior Tansen Sangeet Samaroh and Swathi Sangeetholsavam. “Even today these music festivals are conducted on a grand scale. We have identified 13 national music festivals from across the country that celebrate Indian classical music and accordingly, we are presenting 10 thematic concerts,” he reveals.
This year’s programme features ten mesmerising concerts spread across thirteen unique thematic performances, showcasing an illustrious line-up of celebrated artistes. Audiences can look forward to captivating performances by eminent musicians including Ranjani-Gayatri, Sandeep Narayan, Trichur Brothers, Sai Vignesh, Aarya Ambekar and Lakshmi Nagaraj – Indu Nagaraj. Rising stars and young prodigies, including Sooryagayathri, Ganga Sashidharan, Aryya Banik and Mysore Sumanth-Shadaj Godkhindi, will also grace the stage, reflecting the evolving landscape of classical music.
Adding to the festival’s grandeur is the distinguished Samagana Mathanga National Award Ceremony, which honours exceptional contributions to the field of classical music. “This year, the prestigious Mathanga Award will be conferred upon Grammy-nominated fluteist Shashank Subramanyam — who currently resides is in Chennai, but is originally from Karnataka — recognising his extraordinary artistry and lifelong dedication to the craft,” Ravishankar shares. The Bharatiya Samagana Sabha, through its thoughtful curation, pays homage to these illustrious musical celebrations, showcasing their essence on a singular stage.
₹550 onwards. On till February 23, 5.15 pm. At Vyalikaval.