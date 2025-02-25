From Oxford to Kolkata: The Pavlova Wind Quintet on music, friendship, and their India debut
Simon has a way of making everything sound effortlessly charming—whether it’s music or an anecdote about the Pavlova Wind Quintet’s beginnings. As the group landed in India for their debut performance at Art Adda, they bring with them not just their finely honed artistry but also a camaraderie built over decades. In this candid conversation, the members—Peter Robertson, Wendy Marks, Jennifer Morgan, Barbara Stuart, and Simon Payne—reflect on their musical journey, their love for wind quintet music, and the excitement of performing for a new audience.
Excerpts:
How did the Pavlova Wind Quintet come together?
Simon: It all started 25 years ago. I was the first member, then Barbara joined, and the rest followed. Since we all played in different orchestras in and around Oxford, we kept running into each other. It became a running joke—"Oh, you're playing here too?" Eventually, we thought, why not form our own group? And that’s how the Pavlova Wind Quintet was born.
The name ‘Pavlova Wind Quintet’ has an interesting ring to it. What’s the story behind it?
Simon: We first rehearsed at my house, which happens to be on a street named after the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova. It seemed like a fitting name, and it stuck.
What draws you to wind quintet music, and how do you choose your repertoire?
Simon: Wind quintet music is unique, and while there isn’t a vast amount of original repertoire for this ensemble, there’s still plenty to keep us engaged. We love exploring both original compositions and well-crafted arrangements. But beyond the music, I think it’s the friendships that make this special.
Peter: Plus, there’s cake at rehearsals—that’s always a good incentive! (Laughs)
Do you specialise in any particular style or era of music?
Simon: Not really! The challenge with wind quintets is that the instruments are so distinct—it’s not like a string quartet where everyone blends seamlessly. But that’s also what makes it fun. We embrace variety, from classical to contemporary, and enjoy the challenge of making our different timbres work together.
Have you performed in India before? How has the experience been?
Jennifer: This is our first time in India, and we’re absolutely loving it! It’s so vibrant compared to back home.
Peter: We probably don’t fully appreciate the depth of Indian music yet, but we’re excited to bring a diverse selection of Western music to the audience here. Our performance will give listeners a taste of orchestral sounds, even though there are just five of us on stage. Everything we play is written down—no improvisation—which is quite different from a lot of Indian music traditions.
What’s next for the Pavlova Wind Quintet?
Barbara: Right after this, we’re taking a short retreat—three days dedicated just to rehearsing and improving. We also perform with various other groups, but every summer, we come together for a big concert at Oxford’s historic Sheldonian Theatre. That’s always a highlight for us.