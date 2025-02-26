Shreya Ghoshal says some of her songs like ‘Chikni Chameli’ blur the line between sensuality and objectification

Popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal recently initiated a debate over the representation of women in item songs, specifically her infamous track Chikni Chameli. In a recent interview, Shreya candidly shared her changing view on such songs, expressing a feeling of ‘embarrassment’ over some of the songs in her repertoire.

Shreya Ghoshal calls Chikni Chameli ‘raunchy’

Shreya Ghoshal admitted that a few of her songs, such as Chikni Chameli, blur the boundary between objectification and sensuality. “I have a few songs which maybe on the borderline of being raunchy, like Chikni Chameli,” she admitted.

She also added that she was worried about young girls performing these songs without appreciating the full meaning behind the lyrics. “There is a fine line between being sensuous, sexy, or being out there, making yourself objectified, or women in general. Why am I a little conscious about it now? It’s because I see young girls sing these songs without understanding the lyrics,” Shreya Ghosal said.