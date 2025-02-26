Shreya Ghoshal says some of her songs like ‘Chikni Chameli’ blur the line between sensuality and objectification

Popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal recently initiated a debate over the representation of women in item songs, specifically her infamous track Chikni Chameli. In a recent interview, Shreya candidly shared her changing view on such songs, expressing a feeling of ‘embarrassment’ over some of the songs in her repertoire.
Shreya Ghoshal calls Chikni Chameli ‘raunchy’
Shreya Ghoshal admitted that a few of her songs, such as Chikni Chameli, blur the boundary between objectification and sensuality. “I have a few songs which maybe on the borderline of being raunchy, like Chikni Chameli,” she admitted.
She also added that she was worried about young girls performing these songs without appreciating the full meaning behind the lyrics. “There is a fine line between being sensuous, sexy, or being out there, making yourself objectified, or women in general. Why am I a little conscious about it now? It’s because I see young girls sing these songs without understanding the lyrics,” Shreya Ghosal said.
Shreya Ghoshal’s call for gracious representation
Shreya Ghoshal stressed the need for establishing benchmarks, more so in a society where music and films exert so much power. “It isn’t wrong to be celebrating, effusively declaring how sexy I am or how sensuous I am, but don't pen it the way. Perhaps if a woman wrote it, she would have done it very graciously. She can—it is a question of perspective,” she said.
The responsibility of influence
Shreya Ghoshal’s open admission highlights the responsibility artistes have in influencing the way society thinks. “In our society, particularly in India, it is necessary to set some benchmark because music and films play a huge role in our lives,” she stated.
Her acceptance of the legacy of her own work and wish for greater considerate representation signals an increased concern in the industry regarding the effect of its creative product. Her statements have sparked a debate, and are being shared online widely.