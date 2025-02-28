Anoushka Shankar marks 30 years in music with new album ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’

Anoushka Shankar, the globally celebrated sitarist, is celebrating 30 years in Indian classical music with the release of her latest album, Chapter III: We Return To Light. The project, a collaboration with sarod player Alam Khan and British jazz percussionist Sarathy Korwar, arrives shortly after the successful kickoff of her North American tour.
With Chapter III: We Return To Light, Anoushka further cements her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Indian classical music
Born into a lineage of musical legends—being the daughter of the iconic sitar maestro Ravi Shankar — Anoushka has consistently pushed the boundaries of classical and contemporary sounds. Her latest work continues this tradition, blending intricate Indian classical elements with modern influences. Alam Khan, son of the legendary sarod maestro Ali Akbar Khan, brings his deep-rooted expertise, while Sarathy Korwar, known for his genre-blending approach, adds a fresh sonic dimension.
The album features singles like Hiraeth and We Burn So Brightly, both offering a glimpse into Anoushka’s evolving soundscape. Conceptualised in Goa, the project draws inspiration from the state’s electronic music culture, including Goa Trance, while staying true to her classical roots.