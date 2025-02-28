Anoushka Shankar marks 30 years in music with new album ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’

With Chapter III: We Return To Light, Anoushka further cements her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Indian classical music

Born into a lineage of musical legends—being the daughter of the iconic sitar maestro Ravi Shankar — Anoushka has consistently pushed the boundaries of classical and contemporary sounds. Her latest work continues this tradition, blending intricate Indian classical elements with modern influences. Alam Khan, son of the legendary sarod maestro Ali Akbar Khan, brings his deep-rooted expertise, while Sarathy Korwar, known for his genre-blending approach, adds a fresh sonic dimension.