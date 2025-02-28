‘I am happy in my space’: Amaal Mallik

Amaal, starting with your recent project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, how was your experience working on it?

Honestly, I wasn’t initially part of this film. It happened so suddenly. Pritam Chakraborty was working on the entire soundtrack, but due to other commitments, he had to back out. The production was about to start shooting and things just fell into place for me. Interestingly, before this project came through, I was sitting one evening reflecting on Ami Je Tomar — a song I’ve always loved. I wasn’t part of that album either but wondered what I would create if I explored Indian classical music. Then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 happened, almost like I manifested it. People often associate me with popular hits like Sooraj Dooba Hai, Kar Gayi Chull and Kaun Tujhe, but there’s a lot more music within me that hasn’t reached audiences yet. This film was an opportunity to showcase that side, especially with something as legendary as a face-off sequence between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. I was hesitant initially because recreating an iconic song like Ami Je Tomar is daunting. I’ve said no to many remixes over the years, but I had a melody that seamlessly blended with the original. I told the team I’d only take on the project if I could work on Ami Je Tomar and not the title track. Thankfully, Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee appreciated my vision.