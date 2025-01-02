Emotions take centre stage: Mogara Phulala presents an evening if multi-genre Marathi light music in Hyderabad

They will also present some duets like Jab Deep Jale Aana from the movie Chitchor. The performance ends on a high note with a Gavalan, a devotional song in five languages. The name of the song comes from its premise—krishna as a cow herd. In these ghazals, Vinayak says, “The lyrics of the second line and the composition of it evokes an element of suspense in the audience, which makes them want to listen to it even more.”

The ensemble also includes Thakur Singh on tabla, Omar Khan on the synthesiser and Vinayak himself on the harmonium.

Talking about the classical music scene in Hyderabad, Hemangi and Vinayak have observed it to be on a steady rise. Vinayak notes that a few years ago there were multiple percussion players in the city, but not many vocalists. As the city became more and more cosmopolitan and people from other cities else started moving in, we gained vocalists. To this, Hemangi adds that this city is very warm and welcoming to outsiders. She also observes that in around 2019 there was a plateau, but with multiple organisations promoting artistes, the scene is slowly and steadily growing.

Their opinions on the perception of classical music in the younger generation align. While both believe that it is a dying form, they iterate different reasons. Vinayak says that in a world full of Instagram and Tik Tok, the generation is not consuming enough classical, and if there is no consumption, one cannot expect an ignited interest. Hemangi on the other hand says that although there are a couple of students who have the talent and will, they get totally immersed in academics with no time left for the arts. On a concluding note, she also advices everyone to consciously take some time out from their busy schedules, whether it is academics or jobs, for art.

Tickets at ₹200. January 4, 6.30 pm. At KMIT Sardar Patel Auditorium, Narayanguda.