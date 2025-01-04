This artiste from Haryana is breaking boundaries in the hip-hop scene with authenticity and unfiltered expression in his latest album

What does artistic independence mean to you and how has it shaped your album?

Artistic independence is about staying true to my voice and vision, no matter what anyone else expects. It means having the freedom to create music that resonates with who I am. With Not Your Type, I aimed to push boundaries and let the music reflect my raw, unfiltered journey without worrying about fitting in.

What challenges did you face from writing in your classroom to performing on MTV Hustle?

Coming from a small town, I faced skepticism about my aspirations. However, music was my outlet and every setback fueled my determination. Performing on MTV Hustle was a huge milestone that taught me resilience and the importance of staying true to myself.

What are your hopes for the album?

I hope it resonates with anyone who feels misunderstood or out of place. This album is a statement of who I am, aiming to inspire others to embrace their voices without compromise. For my career, this is just the beginning of a journey where I continue making authentic music.

Not Your Type is streaming on all audio platforms.

By Pramiti Digra